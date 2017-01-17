Serena Williams Sports ‘Equality’ Shirt as She Promotes Martin Luther King Jr.’s Message

Serena Williams made a bold statement after her first-round victory in the Australian Open on Monday.

The tennis great took to her post-match press conference wearing a black T-shirt that featured the word “EQUALITY” in bold, white letters.

The 35-year-old declined to answer a question about Donald Trump‘s incoming administration, according to USA Today. Instead, she spoke of Martin Luther King Jr. while it was still the civil rights icon’s celebratory day in the U.S.

“With today being Martin Luther King Day, it’s important to spread the message of equality, which is something that he talked about a lot. And that he’s tried to spread a lot … equality and rights for everyone,” Williams said.

“I think it’s a concern just for everyone in general. We want to make sure we always continue to move forward and always have the opportunity to have equal rights for all.”

She added: “We don’t want to stop that forward movement. It’s just always great to raise awareness for it.”

Williams, who also addressed her recent engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian at the press conference, beat out Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-3.