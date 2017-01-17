‘It Feels Good:’ Serena Williams Opens Up About Engagement to ‘Really Nice’ Fiancé Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams has finally opened up about her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

The tennis great has kept pretty mum about her relationship with the 33-year-old entrepreneur, and revealed on Monday that she hasn’t given the engagement too much thought.

“It feels good,” she said of the engagement during a post-match press conference after securing a first-round victory in the Australian Open.

“I really haven’t thought about it too much, because I wasn’t even really gonna think about it until after the tournament,” Williams, 35, continued. “So, I just keep saying, ‘February, I’ll start looking at the bigger picture of my life.’ But right now I’m just so focused that this is all I can think about.”

Back in the office. 🎾 A photo posted by Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) on Jan 16, 2017 at 7:42pm PST

She also gushed about her husband-to-be at the conference.

“He’s incredibly — a really nice person,” she said. “I think he definitely treats everyone the same, which is really cool to see. Really, really nice to see.”

The 22-time Grand Slam champion revealed her engagement to Ohanian last month. Fittingly, she broke the news in a poem — on Reddit.

Ohanian commented on Williams’ Reddit post, writing, “And you made me the happiest man on the planet.”

Williams later subtly unveiled her engagement ring in a (you guessed it) Reddit post, showing herself posing alongside Ohanian. She titled the post: “Engagement shoe game.”

Bear necessities A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Nov 28, 2016 at 6:14pm PST

Williams’ older sister, Venus, also gave her stamp of approval, calling Ohanian a “super nice guy.”

“You never know how the things are going to end. In this case, it’s not gonna end. So it’s great,” she said, according to USA Today.

Serena Williams Engaged to Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian – and Announces on Reddit!

Venus said her younger sister’s decision to marry is just another way Serena paves her own way when it comes to the duo.

“She’s much smarter than I am. She’s a wise woman,” she said. “She’s actually getting a real life. She’s paving the way, once again, for me. Maybe I’ll grow up.”