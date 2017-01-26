Serena Williams Blows Kiss to Fiancé at Australian Open as She Advances to Face Sister Venus in Finals

There was love on and off the court at the Australian Open on Thursday.

After securing her victory over Croatia’s Mirjana Lučić-Baroni, Serena Williams took a moment to blow a sweet kiss to her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, as he watched her adoringly from the stands.

In a photo of the sweet moment, the 35-year-old tennis great is shown with her right hand to her lips, preparing to blow the kiss to the Reddit co-founder.

This is going to be a historic #WilliamsFinals at the #AusOpen. I'm so proud and grateful to witness this. I hope you all will be watching these two legends AKA my fiance and sister. 📸 @zebra.h A photo posted by Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) on Jan 25, 2017 at 11:37pm PST

Ohanian, 33, has proven to be one of Williams’ biggest fans, posting Instagram photos of her matches as she battles it out in the tennis tournament.

On Thursday, he praised his wife-to-be and her sister, Venus, as they both advanced to the final round of the competition.

“This is going to be a historic #WilliamsFinals at the #AusOpen,” Ohanian captioned an Instagram photo post. “I’m so proud and grateful to witness this. I hope you all will be watching these two legends AKA my fiance and sister.”

After her win, Serena told reporters it’s very meaningful to be matched up against her sister.

“This is probably the moment of our careers so far,” she said, per CNN.

“It’s the one time that I really genuinely feel like no matter what happens, I can’t lose, she can’t lose. It’s going to be a great situation,” she also said.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion revealed her engagement to Ohanian last month. Fittingly, she broke the news in a poem — on Reddit.

Ohanian commented on Williams’ Reddit post, writing, “And you made me the happiest man on the planet.”

Williams later subtly unveiled her engagement ring in a (you guessed it) Reddit post, showing herself posing alongside Ohanian. She titled the post: “Engagement shoe game.”

She earlier opened up about the engagement during a post-match press conference after securing a first-round victory in the Australian Open, saying, “It feels good.”

“I really haven’t thought about it too much, because I wasn’t even really gonna think about it until after the tournament,” she continued. “So, I just keep saying, ‘February, I’ll start looking at the bigger picture of my life.’ But right now I’m just so focused that this is all I can think about.”

She also gushed about Ohanian, calling him “a really nice person.”

“I think he definitely treats everyone the same, which is really cool to see,” Williams said. “Really, really nice to see.”