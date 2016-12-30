Serena Williams’ New Tech Exec Fiancé Tweets His Gratitude for Being ‘The Luckiest Nerd of Us All’

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian knows he’s one lucky nerd.

News broke Thursday that the 33-year-old tech guru is engaged to tennis great Serena Williams. And in the early morning of Friday, Ohanian told his fans just how grateful he for their support.

“Thank you all for the kind words,” Ohanian wrote on Twitter, before referencing his Armenian heritage. “Especially from all my Armenian brothers and sisters debating when they can claim Serena as Armenian.”

Thank you for all the kind words–esp from all my Armenian brothers & sisters debating when they can claim Serena as Armenian. 😂🇦🇲 GL — Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) December 30, 2016

He also pinned a retweeted post to his account page, where sports reporter Lindsay Gibbs shared an edit to his official Wikipedia page.

“Ohanian is engaged to the tennis great Serena Williams,” it read. “In other words, Ohanian is now the luckiest nerd of us all.”

Williams announced their engagement on Thursday — in a poem she wrote on Reddit.

“I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome,” the 35-year-old, 22-time Grand Slam title winner wrote on her verified Reddit account.

“To escort me to my very own ‘charming.’ Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance.”

She continued: “But by choice. Down on knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes.” Ohanian shared the Reddit announcement on Facebook, simply writing, “She said yes.”

He also commented on Williams’ Reddit post, writing, “And you made me the happiest man on the planet.”

Their engagement comes as a surprise to many as the two have kept their love private since beginning dating in 2015.

They did show off their silly sides in an Instagram photo around Halloween — with Ohanian posing in a bear costume and Williams flaunting her booty in pajamas that read “BEAR CHEEKS” on the bottom.

“Bear necessities,” Williams captioned the shot.