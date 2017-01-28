‘That’s My Little Sister, Guys’: Venus and Serena Show Love for One Another After Australian Open

This article originally appeared on Sports Illustrated.

Serena Williams is the 2017 Australian Open champion, beating her sister Venus in straight sets on Saturday to win the 23rd Grand Slam title of her career.

The sisters shared a long hug at the net after Serena clinched victory. On the podium after the match, their sibling bond was on display as both players praised each other in their postmatch speeches.

“That’s my little sister, guys,” Venus said in her speech.

Serena also praised her sister, attributing her own success to her sister.

“There’s no way I would be at [No. 23] without her,” she said.

With the win, Serena Williams is set to regain her No. 1 ranking. The victory also gave Williams sole possession of the Open Era record for career Grand Slams.