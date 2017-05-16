See Which Super Bowl Champ Will Host the 2017 ESPYS

Add ESPYS host to Peyton Manning’s extensive resume!

The five-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl champion will host the 2017 ESPYS this summer, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

“It’s an honor to be asked to host The ESPYS, and it’s even more meaningful that it’s the 25th year for this incredible event,” Manning, 41, tells PEOPLE. “The ESPYS have been a part of my life during my entire career—I can still remember attending my very first show back in 1998 before my rookie season in the NFL.”

“Over the years, The ESPYS have celebrated some of my favorite athletes and sports moments. In addition to recognizing a special year in sports, the 25th ESPYS will allow us to go down memory lane and pay tribute to those who have played such a huge part in this program’s success.”

Manning, who is the all-time winningest quarterback in league history, is particularly looking forward to celebrating the winners of the Arthur Ashe Award, the Pat Tillman Award and the Jimmy V Award.

“That’s what has always stood out to me about The ESPYS,” says Manning. “It honors great athletes and great teams while serving a larger purpose supporting a very important cause.”

ESPYS executive producer Maura Mandt promises Manning’s performance will be “wonderful.”

“Though Peyton’s tremendous success in the NFL is the prism through which most sports fans know him, his warm sense of humor and ability to connect with an audience have been highlighted in his commercial work and when he hosted Saturday Night Live to critical acclaim,” Mandt said in a statement. “Those qualities will make him a wonderful host for this year’s show.”

The 25th annual ESPYS will be broadcast live on ABC Wednesday, July 12, at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.