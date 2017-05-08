See Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black’s Love Story in Photos

After four years together, British Olympic diver Tom Daley and Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black tied the knot on Saturday at Bovey Castle in Devon, England — about 30 miles outside of Daley’s hometown of Plymouth.

The couple posted pics of their May 6 wedding on Instagram — and it’s easy to see that these two are crazy in love.

Here’s a look back at some the newlyweds’ best moments together.

Mystery man

On December 2, 2013, Daley posted a YouTube video revealing that he was dating a man. “In spring this year, my life changed massively when I met someone and they made me feel so happy, so safe and everything just feels great,” he says in the video. “And that someone is a guy. It did take me by surprise a little bit. It was always in the back of my head that something like that could happen, but it wasn’t until spring this year that something just clicked. It felt right and I thought ‘OK,’ and my whole world changed there and then.”

Turns out, that special guy was Black. In the above photo from 2014, the power couple attended the Battersea Power Station Annual Party in London.

A sporty date night

The lovebirds were spotted at a Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL International Series Match at London’s Wembley Stadium on November 1, 2015. Daley has told Jonathan Ross that it was “love at first sight” when he met Black. “I’d never felt like anything like it before. He makes me feel safe and happy, right now I couldn’t be happier,” he added. “I can’t get him out of my head.”

Rollercoaster fun

At the 2015 VIP opening of Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland, the couple got cozy on a ride together.

Formal functions, too

Daley and Black attended the “Photograph 51” press night after party at the The National Cafe on September 14, 2015. Black, who won an Oscar in 2008 for his film Milk, moved to London from Los Angeles in 2014, to live with Daley.

Engaged!

In 2015, the couple made public their impending nuptials in the Births, Deaths and Marriages column of London newspaper The Times. The announcement read: “The engagement is announced between Tom, son of Robert and Debra Daley of Plymouth, and Lance, son of Jeff Bisch of Philadelphia and Anne Bisch of Lake Providence.”

Love the subtle way they chose to share the good news.

Just keep swimming

The duo had some fun at the London Premiere of Finding Dory at Odeon Leicester Square on July 10, 2016.

Proud Fiancé

Black posted this photo on Instagram after Daley won a bronze medal in the synchronized 10m platform with teammate Daniel Goodfellow at the 2016 Rio Olympics. His caption read: “So happy for you. So proud. #TeamGB #TeamDaley #Diving#Rio2016.”

Supportive Spouse

Daley supports Black, too. The diver accompanied his then-fiancé to The London Evening Standard British Film Awards at Claridge’s Hotel on December 8, 2016.

Pre-wedding fun

Just months before they tied the knot, the couple jetted to the city of light. Daley posted this pic with the caption: “We just got back from an amazing weekend in Paris! It was so much fun to retrace our steps the last time we were there 4 years ago!”

And, finally, a happily ever after

Daley announced his nuptials on social media. “On 6th May 2017, I married the love of my life,” he said.

Daley called the wedding “Truly unforgettable.”

This bridge pic seriously looks like something from a fairytale.

“Thanks to all of our family and friends for helping create the best day of our lives,” Black posted on Instagram.