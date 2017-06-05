See NBA Star and ‘Best Daddy’ Steph Curry’s Pregame Prep with His 4-Year-Old Daughter

Steph and Riley Curry getting ready for Game 2. pic.twitter.com/ycj2opfZrC — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) June 4, 2017

NBA star Steph Curry received some crucial pregame motivation from his 4-year-old daughter, Riley, prior to beating the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time this Finals on Sunday.

Despite being (presumably) quite busy, the Golden State’s 29-year-old superstar carved out some time to spend time with Riley. The little girl helped her dad get pumped for his game on Sunday by jumping and dancing around to Kirk Franklin’s “Brighter Day.”

And it was freakin’ adorable.

Curry throws his daughter in the air and she giggles. Then the two hold hands and get their groove on.

The NBA superstar’s wife, Ayesha Curry, posted a video of the heartwarming interaction on social media with the caption “Best Daddy” alongside a trophy emoji and heart faces.

Riley has been known to steal the show from her dad — remember how cute she was at the 2015 NBA Finals? — and we can’t help but hope that she’ll return this year for more press conference antics.