Larsa Pippen Spotted with New Ring as She Reunites with Scottie: ‘They Are Working on Their Relationship,’ Source Says

Months after NBA legend Scottie Pippen filed for divorce from his wife, Larsa, it appears the couple may be on the mend.

The pair was spotted together at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles on Monday night, and a source close to the pair tells PEOPLE, “They are working on their relationship.”

“I think they were always trying to find a common ground. For a while, they didn’t see eye to eye, but they’ve been married for 20 years, they have four kids,” the source explains of the reconciliation.

The insider added that the couple were in Los Angeles because Scottie had a job, and that Larsa “probably went to L.A. because of that, although she also was hanging out with friends and has her own meetings.”

Both Larsa and Scottie, 51, documented the evening out on social media, sharing a group photo with LL Cool J, Kourtney Kardashian and Richard Weitz.

Also on Monday, Larsa, 42, snapchatted a photo of a giant new rock. She wrote of the ring, “My valentines present! Thx Fourteen Karats.” She did not specify who gave her the piece of jewelry.

The couple’s split following 19 years of marriage made headlines in October after two voice recordings surfaced of his wife Larsa making calls to police alleging that her husband was being verbally aggressive towards her. PEOPLE had previously reported that police were called twice in one week in early October to the pair’s Fort Lauderdale home for domestic disturbances.

“Mr. Pippen is aware that some members of the press have obtained 911 recordings recently made by Ms. Pippen. While these recordings speak for themselves, Ms. Pippen did not make any allegations of physical violence by Mr. Pippen,” Scottie’s attorney, Roberta G. Stanley, said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

“Although Mr. and Ms. Pippen both have public personas, their divorce is a private matter. Mr. Pippen requests that the press respect his privacy and that of his family during this time.”

The couple have four children: daughter Sophia, and sons Scotty Jr., Justin and Preston.