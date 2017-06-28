Just call them the golden ballers.

The senior women of the San Diego Splash basketball team are featured in a new ESPN W video special – and are proving that even past 80, “it’s possible that you can still play.”

“If you can stand up and move your legs, you’re welcome,” explains 87-year-old Marge Carl in the clip.

The ladies play as part of the San Diego Senior Women’s Basketball Association for those 50 years or older. Games last 30 minutes and are played three-on-three and on the half court.

Their team, however, includes only athletes age 80 and above. In fact, two members of the squad have already passed 90.

But don’t think that makes them any less competitive than their younger foes.

“We play to win. Absolutely,” says 91-year-old Meg Skinner.

The Splash say their match-ups at the local YWCA inspire “big smiles,” and have helped them prove that age is just a number.

FROM COINAGE: Who are the wealthiest NBA owners?

“I was 78 years old when I got my first basketball shoes, so that was a thrill because I never played all my life,” shares Grace Larsen, 91. “Never had the chance to play. Growing up we didn’t have sports like the girls do today. We didn’t have the opportunity to play.”

Adds Larsen, “I thought ‘Oh geez, that would be so much fun if I could actually play basketball.’ As long as I can, I’m gonna play.”