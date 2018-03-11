Sally Field's Son Meets Adam Rippon After Actress Tried to Play Matchmaker: 'Thanks Mom'

All of Sally Field‘s hard work finally paid off!

Almost a month after the 71-year-old actress attempted to set her son Sam Greisman up with Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, the pair finally got a chance to meet in person.

Documenting the moment, Greisman, 30, shared a photo on social media of himself posing with his arm around the athlete at the Human Rights Campaign’s Los Angeles Dinner and Auction on Saturday — and he made sure to credit his mom for being the catalyst to their meeting.

“Thanks, mom,” he captioned the photo.

Field tried to create a love connection between the two men after Greisman revealed on Twitter that he had a crush on the 28-year-old — and that his mom wasn’t giving him the most concrete advice on how to take things to the next level.

Sharing a screenshot of their text conversation, Greisman was careful to blur out anything that might identify who the athlete was, leaving only Field’s response.

“Sam…he’s insanely pretty. Find a way,” she wrote.

“Just some really helpful advice from my mom on how to deal with my Olympic crush,” he captioned the photo.

But just hours later, the actress decided she would take matters into her own hands and reach out to her son’s crush, addressing a social media message to the skater.

After learning of Field’s matchmaking efforts, Rippon wasn’t shy about admitting he appreciated the actress’ style.

“Sally! She bold,” he told BuzzFeed.

Continuing, he added to BuzzFeed, “Sam, your mom — I admire her. And I’m sure one day we’re going to meet. So thanks, mom.”