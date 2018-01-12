Surprise! Olympic Swimmer Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid Are Married

Surprise! Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte is officially a married man.

The 12-time Olympic gold medalist wed former Playboy model Kayla Rae Reid in Florida this past Tuesday, PEOPLE confirms.

The duo are parents to 7-month-old son Caiden Zane, with the 33-year-old father gushing last month that the infant’s smile “warms my heart so much.”

Kayla Rae Reid/Instagram

Lochte popped the question to Reid in Oct. 2016, after sharing a photo of the pair kissing in Malibu while her ring is on full display.

Memories forever!!! #thelochtes #LA A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on Oct 9, 2016 at 7:17pm PDT

“Memories forever!!!#thelochtes #LA,” the athlete captioned the shot announcing their engagement.

“Speechless. Absolutely beautiful. So in love with YOU,” Reid responded with her own kissing photo.

TMZ was first to report the news of their wedding.