Russell Wilson Says He Will ‘Forever Win’ Because He Has Ciara After Losing to Falcons

Russell Wilson isn’t sweating his recent loss on the field.

The 28-year-old football star gushed about his wife Ciara in an Instagram post after the Seattle Seahawks suffered a 36-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Georgia on Saturday.

“I will forever win bc I get to come home to you every night. The love of my life. I love you,” the Seahawks quarterback wrote alongside a photo of the singer planting a kiss on his cheek.

“This past year has been full of so much joy & happiness. From getting Married to having out little one on the way, to your constant endless love. I couldn’t be more grateful to have you in my life Mrs. Wilson. You make everyday a perfect day. #ForeverGrateful.”

The Saturday showdown had fans talking when Ciara’s ex Future was seen on the sidelines rooting for his hometown team — the Falcons.

The rapper was seen in a Twitter photo on Saturday, with the caption reading, “Falcons got future Hendrix on the sideline they’re liable to win by 21.”

It is unclear whether Ciara, 31, had a run-in with her former love. But the singer seemed unbothered as she shared family photos, showing off her baby belly, on Instagram.

“No Greater Blessing Than Having Family. We’re Proud Of You @Dangerusswilson,” Ciara captioned a photo of her and Wilson swinging her 2-year-old son Future Zahir. Both she and the little boy sported her husband’s jersey number.

That same day, Ciara uploaded a caption-less Instagram photo of herself with little Future both sporting wide smiles as they sat on a bus.

Ciara and Future called it quits in 2014, just months after the birth of little Future. Ciara and Wilson wed in in July in an English castle and the couple announced in October that they were expecting their first child together.

Ciara may be living happily ever after, but she has been plagued by court drama surrounding Future and their little boy.

Future blasted Ciara on Twitter last January, claiming that she was preventing him from seeing their son. A source close to the singer told PEOPLE then that the claims were untrue.

“Ciara has said that Future uses the situation to promote his music by staying in the press using her name,” said the source of the exes, who ended their engagement in August 2014.

In a series of tweets, Future, 33, called Ciara a “bitch” with “control problems” who forced him to “go through lawyers to see baby future,” adding that he pays his ex “15k a month.”

Less than one month later, in February, the star sued her ex for $15 million in a slander and libel lawsuit.

In the court papers obtained by PEOPLE, Ciara pointed out several interviews in which Future accused her of using their child in publicity stunts and claimed he’d had at least 19 visitations with baby Future (the rapper claimed in a series of tweets his ex was withholding their son from him).

“She just wants what’s best for her and her baby,” a source close to Ciara told PEOPLE. “She is a really great mom. Baby Future is attached to her and a super smart kid. She’s really patient and loving with him.”

According to TMZ, Ciara dropped the libel claim in October, but is still suing for “false light.”