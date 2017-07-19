Russell Wilson is taking his football skills to the other side of the world.

The athlete has been in China this week, and on Thursday, he held a football clinic for children along the Great Wall. The kids sported Wilson’s Nike Seahawks gear and participated in drills with the Super Bowl Champion Quarterback.

The Great Wall of China. Dreams come true. #China @Nike #TraceMe TraceMe.com A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Jul 19, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

“No matter how big you are, what’s important is how hard you work and how much you want it,” Wilson told the kids.

Joined by his Grammy-winning wife, Ciara, Wilson has spent the week in Shanghai and Beijing on an action-filled tour with Nike and Alibaba, meeting with fans and inspiring young athletes and experiencing China’s culture, cuisine and historic sights.

“Fans here have been really welcoming,” Wilson said in a press release. “I appreciate all the support from my fans and the 12s in China and am excited to share my passion for football with them.”

Fans of all ages can access Wilson’s exclusive content online at TraceMe.com, where he’s been sharing his personal journey and adventures in hopes to bring the Russell Wilson Passing Academy and RWQB to China next year.