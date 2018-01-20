Former MLB Pitcher Roy Halladay Had Morphine In His System at Time of Deadly Plane Crash: Autopsy

Former All-Star MLB pitcher Roy Halladay, who died last year when the plane he was piloting crashed into the Gulf of Mexico, had traces of drugs in his system during the accident, an autopsy report released Friday revealed.

Halladay perished after his two-seater airplane crashed 10 miles west of St. Petersburg, Florida, on November 7. The legendary pitcher — who played for the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies before his retirement in 2013 —was seen flying “aggressively” before his plane violently plunged into the water, killing him.

An autopsy report released by the Pinellas County Medical Examiner more than two months after Hallaway’s death shows the former MLB player had amphetamines and morphine in his system on November 7, reports TMZ, citing the autopsy’s findings.

The report also said the 40-year-old had ingested 72 milliliters of a generic-form Ambien, which is more than enough to impair someone’s ability to drive, according to the FDA. The discovery of morphine can indicate Halladay used heroin, the Daily News reports, but the coroner found no definite indication he had used the drug.

The two-time Cy Young winner’s official cause of death is listed as blunt trauma and drowning, and he experienced a fractured leg, subdural hemorrhage, multiple rib fractures, and lung, liver and spleen injuries in the accident.

Halladay spent 16 years in the major leagues and set many historic milestones during his career, throwing just the second no-hitter in MLB post-season history, and becoming just the 20th player in MLB history to pitch a perfect game. He was often known by his nickname, “Doc,” which was given to him by Blue Jays announcer Tom Cheek, as a reference to the notorious gambler and gunslinger, Doc Holliday.

After his retirement, Halladay took up his passion for flying, following in the footsteps of his father, a corporate pilot.

“I’ve been dreaming about flying since I was a boy,” Halladay told Seaplane Magazine a month before his death, “but was only able to become a pilot once I retired from baseball.”

In October 2017, Halladay bought a 2018 ICON A5 plane, an amphibious aircraft touted for its ability to take off from land or water. Piloting his own plane was a dream come true, and Halladay didn’t shy away about posting about it on his social accounts.

I have dreamed about owning a A5 since I retired! Real life is better then my dreams!! Thx Kirk & everyone @ICONAircraft pic.twitter.com/wkk6TtjAY4 — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 13, 2017

I’m really not big on posting pic’s of my stuff and I’ll never be on Cribs… but this A5 is so outrageous I’d feel guilty not sharing pics! pic.twitter.com/UUmZMfgsff — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 17, 2017

What do clouds feel like? I didn’t know either until I got my new Icon A5! I’m getting bruises on my arms from constantly pinching myself! pic.twitter.com/BaObEUj3Xo — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 13, 2017

ICON and Halladay teamed up for a promotional video for the A5 where Halladay and his wife, Brandy, were interviewed about his taking up flying, where they touched upon Brandy’s reluctance to let her husband go through with it,

“She’s fought me the whole way,” Halladay said in the video.

“Hard. I fought hard. I was very against it,” Brandy replied. She was eventually convinced once she went on a flight with along with her husband.

Halladay is expected to be a first-ballot MLB Hall of Famer when he becomes eligible in two years.