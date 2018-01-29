Ronda Rousey Makes WWE Debut After Signing Full-Time Contract

Ronda Rousey made her WWE debut Sunday when she appeared as a surprise guest after this year’s Royal Rumble.

This was the first ever women’s division Royal Rumble and Rousey appeared after Asuka won the match.

After the match, Rousey came out wearing a leather jacket with a “Hot Rod” t-shirt in the same font as Roddy Piper’s. His son gave her the jacket beforehand, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

Rousey’s move to WWE has long been speculated, and in December, it was reported that she was finalizing a deal to make the move official. ESPN’s Shelburne reports that she has signed a full-time contract with WWE.

The former UFC champion could follow up her appearance at the Royal Rumble by showing up at either Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live this week. She pointed at the sign that said “WrestleMania.” She did not speak on the mic.

Rousey has not fought since getting knocked out by Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December 2016. Rousey suffered losses in her last two fights. Before losing to Nunes, she was also knocked out by Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015. It was the first loss of Rousey’s career. Rousey took a break from the Octagon in early 2016 to focus on her entertainment career in films and commercials.