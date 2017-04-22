Ronda Rousey Confirms Engagement to Travis Browne on Instagram — and You Have to See the Photo

Ronda Rousey confirmed her engagement to UFC fighter Travis Browne, her boyfriend of two years, on her Instagram on Saturday, posting a photoshopped image of her in a black suit carrying Browne in a white wedding gown.

” 💍😍❤️ @travisbrownemma,” she wrote alongside the unconventional announcement.

TMZ first reported the engagement on Thursday. Browne apparently asked the mixed martial artist to marry him with a large diamond ring under a New Zealand waterfall last week.

“It felt like the right place to do it,” Browne told TMZ of the decision where to pop the question.

Rousey, 30, is reportedly keeping an “open mind” about the date of the wedding, but hopes her nuptials will occur soon.

Browne, 33, confirmed their relationship in October 2015 on the talk show The MMA Hour, saying, “She’s my woman and I am her man.”

In December, Amanda Nunes defeated Rousey in just 48 seconds to retain the bantamweight title. Nunes, 28, shared a poorly photoshopped image of herself holding her championship belt while pushing an upset Rousey — as a baby — in a stroller.

Rousey used the same upset face for her engagement post as Nunes selected for her social media spar.