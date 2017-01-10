Ronda Rousey Breaks Social Media Silence Following UFC Loss to Share Inspirational J.K. Rowling Quote

Ronda Rousey may be down, but her new Instagram post hints she’s not out.

The mixed martial artist, 29, has remained silent on social media since her Dec. 30 TKO loss to Amanda Nunes just 48 second into round one at UFC 207. However, Rousey returned to Instagram on Monday night with a message about rebuilding.

“And so rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life,” the quote by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling says.

The quote comes from a 2008 commencement address at Harvard that Rowling titled, “The fringe benefits of failure and the importance of imagination.”

Rousey’s post may provide a hint about her future after many speculated that her second consecutive loss (the first to Holly Holm in Nov. 2015) may mean the end of her fighting career.

Before her fight against Nunes, Rousey said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she was nearing retirement.

“I’m wrapping it up,” she said. “This is definitely one of my last fights. Everyone better watch because the show isn’t gonna be around forever!”

Rousey’s loss to Nunes was the third-fastest knockout in women’s UFC bantamweight history, and the second consecutive knockout for Rousey (12-2).

“I trained for this girl since my first fight in UFC, I proved to everybody I’m the best on the planet,

Nunes told UFC commentator Joe Rogan in the octagon after winning. “Now [Rousey’s] going to retire and do movies. She’s already got a lot of money. Forget about f—in’ Ronda Rousey. I’m the real champion!”