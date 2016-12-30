Ronda Rousey Shows Off Stunning Body Transformation Ahead of UFC Fight Against Amanda Nunes

Fear the return.

Ronda Rousey is proving that she’s physically prepared to take back the belt on Friday night. On Thursday, all eyes were on the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion as she took off her gear and stepped on the scale to weigh in for UFC 207 against the new champion, Amanda Nunes.

Rousey, who has been absent from the public eye since her loss to Holly Holm last November, stepped onto the scale looking extremely well-conditioned and is noticeably leaner. One thing is for certain, the former champion has been working extremely hard on her physique.

Accompanied by her coach Edmond Tarverdyan and nutritionist Mike Dolce, Rousey made weight early at 135 lbs. before continuing her media blackout by hastily leaving the room and not talking to the press. Her opponent, who took the bantamweight belt from Miesha Tate at UFC 200, also weighed-in early at 135.

Prior to Thursday’s weigh-ins, the 29-year-old mixed martial arts fighter took to Instagram to shed any doubt that she wasn’t prepared to fight.

She showed off her body transformation by posting two pictures side by side: One being from her February 2015 fight against Cat Zingano at UFC 184 (left) and the second taken within the last few days right before her comeback fight against Nunes. The differences are astounding.

Picture on the left taken 5 days prior to #RouseyVsZingano Picture on right take 5 days prior to #RouseyVsNunes #FearTheReturn #FridayDec30 Pics by @jeffbottari A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Dec 28, 2016 at 12:42pm PST

This will be Rousey’s first time back in the octagon since her devastating lost to Holm last year. The MMA legend recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she revealed that her career is coming to an end.

“I’m wrapping it up,” said Rousey. “This is definitely one of my last fights. Everyone better watch because the show isn’t gonna be around forever!”

UFC 207 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Friday night, and the main card can be viewed on pay-per-view beginning at 10 p.m. ET.