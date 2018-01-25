Roger Federer Superfan Savannah Guthrie Will Face Off Against Her Hero in Charity Tennis Match

Roger Federer is getting ready to face off against his biggest celebrity fan.

The tennis great will play against superfan Savannah Guthrie for a celebrity doubles match in March to raise money for children’s education in Africa. The pair will also join Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and tennis player Jack Sock for the big game.

The showdown will take place March 5 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, and tickets will run for $30 to $500.

Guthrie has been a longtime admirer of the 19-time Grand Slam tennis champion, and she hasn’t shied away from showing her devotion to the tennis great. (She might’ve even recruited her daughter into the fan club!)

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Jamie McCarthy/Getty

We ❤️ Roger #wimbledon A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Jul 13, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

While she has interviewed Federer on occasion and has seen him play live, the exhibition match is obviously a dream come true.

She even went on Ellen last year to talk about her obsession, where she was presented with a life-sized shirtless cut-out of Federer.

“I do think I come off as a little bit creepy!” Guthrie later said on Today after promising to put it in her office.

The gushing anchor has been tweeting back and forth with Federer ever since the announcement.

Okay, @rogerfederer, it’s ON. Can you handle THIS?? Did I mention my 3 summers at tennis camp? #matchforAfrica pic.twitter.com/c6dMQ4uAeI — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) January 25, 2018

I noticed the ball went out but yes, very intimidating @SavannahGuthrie 😉 .. @BillGates and I will be ready with our game faces 🤓😎 #MatchForAfrica https://t.co/nWG4xKtNOu — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) January 25, 2018

Sock, who will be playing alongside Guthrie, came to her defense when Federer teased her about her hilarious tennis footage:

Ayyy rog that ball clipped the line. Savannah and I will be ready for y’all 🤨🧐 https://t.co/UjIQxaU40v — Jack Sock (@JackSock) January 25, 2018

After the teams finish their one-set match, Federer will play Sock in a best-of-three-sets match. Sock is the top-ranked American in singles and listed at No. 9 in the world in men’s singles.

Proceeds from the game — billed as Match for Africa 5 — will support the Roger Federer Foundation, which has donated more than $36 million to support education in six African countries and Switzerland. Tickets will go on sale January 26 at 9 a.m. on the foundation’s Ticketmaster page.

“I believe in the power of people,” Federer, 36, who will be teaming with Gates in the doubles match, said in a statement. “We know that a good education is a decisive factor to empower children by allowing them to take their future into their own hands.”

Federer is currently competing in the Australian Open, and will be facing 21-year-old Hyeon Chung after defeating Tomas Berdych on Wednesday.