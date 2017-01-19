Robin Thicke to Honor Late Dad Alan Thicke at NHL100 Gala

More than one month after Alan Thicke‘s sudden death, the late star’s son Robin Thicke is set to honor his father at the upcoming NHL100 Gala taking place during NHL All-Star Weekend, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

According to a press release, Robin — who is currently in a contentious custody battle with ex-wife Paula Patton — will give “special heartfelt remarks” and introduce Five for Fighting’s Jon Ondrasik, who will perform and pay tribute to the late members of the 100 greatest players of the NHL.

After Alan’s death on Dec. 13, Robin, 39, told the Los Angeles Times his father was “the greatest man I ever met.”

The Growing Pains star – who suffered a fatal heart attack while playing hockey with his 19-year-old son, Carter —will also be honored over the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend during the All-Star Celebrity Shootout event, a hockey game pitting a team of NHL stars against celebrities from film, television and music.

Both teams will wear jerseys that feature a patch dedicated to Alan, who was a lifelong hockey fan. After the event, the jerseys will be auctioned for Echoes of Hope, a nonprofit that benefits at-risk and emancipated foster youth.

Jon Hamm is set to host the star-studded gala honoring the best players to ever skate in the rink, and John Legend will also make a special appearance during the Geico-sponsored event.

The 90-minute event will be broadcast live from Microsoft Theater on Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m. PST on NBCSN in the U.S. and Sportsnets and TVAS in Canada. Tickets to the event are available here.