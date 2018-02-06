Rob Gronkowski's Home Burglarized While New England Patriots Played in Super Bowl

New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski was the victim of a home burglary in Foxborough, Massachusetts, authorities confirmed on Tuesday — just one day after the team fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Officers received a call at 6:18 p.m. on Monday, the Foxborough Police Department said.

“Whether you’re Rob Gronkowski or Bill Baker, being the victim of a residential property crime like that is unpleasant,” Chief William Baker said at a news conference early Tuesday morning. “So out of respect for Mr. Gronkowski’s privacy and because this is an active and dynamic criminal investigation, we’re not going to be releasing any information right now about what was stolen or whether any suspects exist.”

Gronkowski recently returned home from Minnesota after his team played and lost Super Bowl LII. Baker confirmed the robbery occurred while the athlete was away.

Rob Gronkowski Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

While answering questions from reporters, Baker said that police would “keep the details close to the vest and see if we can bring this to a successful conclusion.” He also did not address reports that firearms were among the stolen items.

Baker confirmed only Gronkowski’s home was targeted.

During his postgame interview on Sunday, Gronkowski wouldn’t commit to playing next season when he was asked about his future, according to CBS Sports.

Reporters asked if the New York native was contemplating retirement.

“I don’t know how you heard that, but I mean I’m definitely going to look at my future, for sure,” he said. “I’m going to sit down in the next couple of weeks and see where I’m at.”

The Patriots tight end spent 10 days in concussion protocol after he suffered a head injury at the AFC Championship Game in January.

RELATED VIDEO: Philadelphia Eagles Fly to Their First-Ever Super Bowl Win in Stunning Victory Against Patriots

“I’m not ready for these types of questions right now,” Gronkowski said. “I mean, I’m just going to sit down, reflect on the season, keep talking to my teammates.”