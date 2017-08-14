You don’t get to be a two-time Super Bowl champion and the most sought-after tight end in Fantasy Football without learning a thing or two about what it takes to be a great athlete. Now, Rob Gronkowski is getting serious and sharing some of that wisdom with the next generation.

Catching up with PEOPLE after filming a series of hilarious television spots for Tide’s new Sport Pods, Gronk revealed his two secrets for getting to the top of your game.

Number one? “Listen to your coaches, and — most importantly — do good in school. You see so many athletes today, they have a lot of talent, but they don’t get to touch the field because they don’t have the grades to stay eligible,” he says.

“And number two: just work hard. Do everything the coaches say. Do extra out on the field and it will get you places you don’t see everyday. Your body improves more and more.”

Gronk also has advice for the parents of budding sports stars.

“For mothers picking up their kids, you can use the Tide sport pods,” Gronk adds of his new sponsor. “I mean, the main point of the commercial is to show that I’m not me when I’m super smelly, and that amateur athletes can stink just like professional athletes.”

For Gronk, a veteran of both comedy and football, filming the humorous TV spots — which feature him as a female athlete, complete with braided pigtails — was a breeze.

“It was quick. It was easy. It was silly and that’s the whole point of shooting a commercial, to have fun with it,” he says.

And now that he’s gearing up for his eighth season in the NFL, the athlete is getting to work — and letting the jokes flow naturally. “I just work hard and whenever I have a joke on the spot, that’s when I let it go.”

The four-time Pro Bowler also swears he’s not the only prankster on the squad. “Matt Light was just hiding my shoes … I’d always be looking for them and he’d be laughing around the corner!”

You can see Gronk’s latest comedic exploits in a series of Tide commercials coming this fall.