WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Hilariously Makes Off with Tom Brady’s Newly-Returned Super Bowl Jersey

Back in baby’s arms.

Just after Tom Brady‘s Super Bowl LI jersey was formally and finally returned to him, the New England Patriots quarterback had it stolen once again – albeit briefly.

Brady brought the jersey to the Red Sox Opening Day game in Fenway Park, holding it up from on the field to the crowd of screaming fans, reported ESPN.

As the athlete was enjoying the moment, however, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski ran up and snatched the jersey from Brady’s grip, running toward the dugout.

Luckily, Brady was able to tackle his teammate before the jersey disappeared (again!).

The #12 jersey – which vanished from the locker room at NRG Stadium shortly after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in February – was reportedly found in Mexico along with Brady’s jersey from 2015.

“The items were found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media,” NFL officials said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Despite a widespread effort to locate the jersey, the garment’s whereabouts remained a mystery for more than a month.