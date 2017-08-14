Ric Flair’s Management Team Asks For Prayers As He Battles ‘Tough’ Medical Issues

WWE legend Ric Flair was hospitalized over the weekend and his management team is asking for prayers as he battles the medical issues.

Melinda Morris Zanoni, the CEO of Legacy Talent LLC, took to Twitter on Monday morning. On Saturday, she noted that he was in the hospital for routine monitoring and there was no reason to panic but her most recent tweets signaled a tone change.

“Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?” she wrote. “If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues.”

Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues🙏🏻 — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

Rory Karpf, the director of the upcoming Ric Flair 30 for 30, also asked for prayers for the wrestler.

Please pray for my friend Ric Flair and keep him in your thoughts — Rory Karpf (@RoryKarpf) August 14, 2017

No official explanation has been given as to why Flair was hospitalized but some earlier reports noted possible heart-related issues.

The ESPN 30 for 30 on Flair is expected to be released in November.

