Wrestling legend Ric Flair is experiencing “multiple organ problems” and remains listed in critical condition at an Atlanta-based hospital, according to his fiancée, Wendy Barlow.

“I have been unable to talk on the phone without crying and just feel shocked over events,” Barlow said in a statement posted to her Facebook account, according to TMZ.

Flair, 68, who wrestled for four decades during stints in WCW and WWE, has been hospitalized since the night of Aug. 11 after he complained of abdominal pain.

“I want everyone to know he still needs prayers,” Barlow reportedly said. “I have been by his side since Friday and will continue to make sure he is getting the best care possible.”

Details have been sparse, but TMZ reports Flair was placed into a medically induced coma before preparing for an unspecified operation on Aug. 14.

Flair’s daughter, Charlotte Flair, posted a photograph to Instagram on Aug. 15 that addressed her father’s condition.

Hi guys, On behalf of my family and I, we want to THANK everyone for the prayers, texts, calls and support. Our Dad is a FIGHTER and your continued thoughts and prayers MEAN THE WORLD to us. 🙏🏻💜 We will update everyone when we have more information. 💪🏻😀❤️ A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on Aug 15, 2017 at 4:58am PDT

“On behalf of my family and I, we want to THANK everyone for the prayers, texts, calls and support,” Charlotte said. “Our Dad is a FIGHTER and your continued thoughts and prayers MEAN THE WORLD to us.”

There is no word as of yet if Flair is out of a coma.

A rep for WWE did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.