WWE legend Ric Flair’s daughter has broken her silence following reports that her father was put in a medically induced coma and would undergo surgery.

“On behalf of my family and I, we want to THANK everyone for the prayers, texts, calls and support. Our Dad is a FIGHTER and your continued thoughts and prayers MEAN THE WORLD to us,” Charlotte Flair, who is also a professional wrestler, captioned a photo on Instagram. “We will update everyone when we have more information.”

A rep for WWE told TMZ on Monday that Flair – known in the wrestling world as Nature Boy – was surrounded by family and resting after an operation but would not reveal what type of procedure took place.

Hi guys, On behalf of my family and I, we want to THANK everyone for the prayers, texts, calls and support. Our Dad is a FIGHTER and your continued thoughts and prayers MEAN THE WORLD to us. 🙏🏻💜 We will update everyone when we have more information. 💪🏻😀❤️ A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on Aug 15, 2017 at 4:58am PDT

Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues🙏🏻 — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

Flair was hospitalized over the weekend and his management team asked for prayers as he battles the medical issues.

Melinda Morris Zanoni, the CEO of Legacy Talent LLC, took to Twitter on Saturday writing that that he was in the hospital for routine monitoring and there was no reason to panic. However, her most recent tweets signaled a tone change.

“Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?” she wrote. “If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues.”

Fellow wrestlers offered their prayers and support for Flair, including Jerry Lawler and John Cena.

You're a 16 time World Champion, Ric. You can pull through this! ❤ https://t.co/rvBApX24wQ — StarMan (@mrashleejay) August 14, 2017

Ric Flair only prayers,love and positive thoughts,now it's time to kick out because you can and you will always be "The Man" my brother. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) August 15, 2017

Just hearing all this news about @RicFlairNatrBoy sending every ounce energy to #TheMan and asking that all of you do the same #NeverGiveUp — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 14, 2017

My thoughts and prayers go out to one of my heroes @RicFlairNatrBoy To be the man. You have to beat the man and NOTHING beats Ric Flair. — The Miz (@mikethemiz) August 14, 2017

Wrote Cena, “Just hearing all this news about @RicFlairNatrBoy sending every ounce energy to #TheMan and asking that all of you do the same #NeverGiveUp.”