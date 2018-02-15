12 Things You Never Knew You Had in Common with These Winter Olympians

They’re some of the world’s most elite and incredible athletes, who have trained their whole lives to do the impossible and push their bodies to the limits in order to win gold, but at the end of the day, Olympians are only human.

You might not be able to land a triple axel, but at least you have these surprising things in common with Olympians …

THEY SPEND WAY TOO MUCH TIME ON THEIR EYELINER (AND ARE SCARED OF MESSING IT UP)

We may never know what it feels like to win a gold medal, but we do know what it feels like to spend hours trying to get the wings of your eyeliner to look just right. Chloe Kim articulated that feeling when she explained that the hardest part of winning gold at her first-ever Olympic event was holding back the tears.

“I was trying so hard to hold the tears back, ’cause I was like, ‘I can’t cry right now, I can’t do this, I worked so hard on my eyeliner,’” she said on the Today show, because she’s truly our hero in so many ways.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty

THEY HAVE INCREDIBLY STRONG CRAVINGS FOR ICE CREAM

Another reason we’re obsessed with Kim? In the middle of the women’s half-pipe, despite competing on the biggest stage of her life, the athlete only had one thought: ice cream. (Who cares if you’re on a mountain, sometimes you just really want to dig into a pint of cookies and cream.)

Could be down for some ice cream rn — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 12, 2018

Wish I finished my breakfast sandwich but my stubborn self decided not to and now I'm getting hangry — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 13, 2018

AND THEY, TOO, REGRET NOT FINISHING THAT BREAKFAST SANDWICH

Of course, that’s not the only time that Kim has tweeted about food mid-competition. Between runs of her medal-winning half-pipe routine, Kim vented on social media that she was mad at herself for not finishing her breakfast sandwich. We, too, have many meals we regret not finishing in our lives. So many meals, indeed.

THEY LOVE BINGE-WATCHING TV SHOWS

Before winning Team USA’s first gold medal of the PyeongChang Olympics, 17-year-old Red Gerard spent the evening watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netlfix with one of his friends — which, honestly, is pretty much our standard Thursday night, so we could totally be Olympians too.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

AND SOMETIMES THEY HIT SNOOZE A FEW TOO MANY TIMES

Proving that he’s the chillest gold medalist of all time, Gerard also overslept on the morning of his snowboard slopestyle competition and had to run around in order to make his event.

“Overslept, yeah. I was supposed to be up at 6:15, but it wasn’t that long,” Gerard recounted on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The snowboarder also had to borrow his friend’s jacket, as he couldn’t find his, and “had to step it up to a large. It was like, down to my knees.” Despite all of that, he still took home the gold

THEY’RE WAITING FOR DRAKE TO SLIDE INTO THEIR DMS

“I’m a fan of Drake and so the last Olympics I said that,” bobsledder Aja Evans confessed to PEOPLE. “And I was like, ‘Oh, he’s going to DM me or something!’ But no.” Girl, we know exactly how you feel.

RIHANNA IS A GODDESS TO THEM

Not only is Adam Rippon a medal-winning Olympic figure skater, but he’s also got incredible pipes. How do we know this? Because in December, Rippon belted out a version of Rihanna’s “Diamonds” at an exhibition event in Japan — and then skated to his own cover. It’s a series of actions that would truly make Rihanna herself proud.

THEY’RE ALL ABOUT NAPS

Take it from figure skater Mirai Nagasu, who, when she isn’t making history by landing triple axels, is most likely sleeping. “Usually by the time I get home [from training], I’m dead. So I usually sit on the couch like a vegetable and [watch] Netflix, and then I’m passed out by like, 10,” Nagasu confessed in a video for Teen Vogue. “I nap hardcore before I compete because I want to be as well-rested as I can.”

So the next time your friends make fun of your intense napping schedule, remind them that Mirai Nagasu sleeps a lot too, and she’s amazing.

THEIR RELATIONSHIP STATUSES CAN BE HELLA COMPLICATED

Team USA ice dancers have some complex relationships. For example, partners Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue dated for two-and-a-half years before breaking up in order to pursue their Olympic dreams. Now, however, they’re both dating other skaters: Hubbell is with Adrian Diaz, while Donohue is dating Olivia Smart. Oh, and Diaz and Smart just so happen to also be ice dancing partners. (This makes all of your complicated high school love triangles seem like a joke.)

“I thought that square created between the four of us would be awkward … and so initially, I didn’t want to go for it,” Donohue said about his relationship with Olivia Smart. “Our attraction to each other eventually won out, and we have been together now for a year and a half.” Got all that?

THEY CONSIDER THEIR DOGS TO BE THEIR BEST FRIENDS

“Not to sound so pathetic, but our dogs are our friends,” ice dancers Maia and Alex Shibutani — also known as the #ShibSibs — told Cosmopolitan. “We have two Maltese dogs, one named Lily, the other’s named Pom — he’s named after one the main character in of our favorite movies, Kung Fu Panda.” Dogs >>>> people. That’s just a fact.

THEY UNDERSTAND THAT BURGERS SOLVE EVERYTHING

When both Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu missed out on making the team for the 2014 Sochi Olympics, the pair drowned their sorrows in In-N-Out burgers on their roof. Because nothing helps cure disappointment quite like French fries and grease, animal style.

With everything going on in the media about me this Valentine’s Day I don’t want people to get distracted and forget how beautiful I am (on the outside) — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) February 14, 2018

To all those who tweet at me saying that they “hope I fail”, I have failed many times many times in my life. But more importantly, I’ve learned from every setback, proudly own up to my mistakes, grown from disappointments, and now I’m a glamazon bitch ready for the runway. — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) February 13, 2018

WHEN YOURE RIGHT, YOURE RIGHT, @RWitherspoon ❤️❤️❤️ Also!! Quick movie idea for you: You (played by you) tweet me in the middle of the night at the Olympics and I (played by me) die immediately. Thoughts? https://t.co/2p9b11QxEl — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) February 8, 2018

THEY, TOO, ARE EXTRA AF

“To all those who tweet at me saying that they ‘hope I fail’, I have failed many times many times in my life,” Adam Rippon (the rightly self-proclaimed “American sweetheart”) tweeted on Feb. 13. “But more importantly, I’ve learned from every setback, proudly own up to my mistakes, grown from disappointments, and now I’m a glamazon bitch ready for the runway.”

And yes, that is exactly what we recite to ourselves in the mirror every morning before we get ready to face the day.