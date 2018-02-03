Rasual Butler's Daughter Breaks Her Silence to Announce His & His Wife Leah LaBelle's Memorial

Rasual Butler and Leah LaBelle‘s memorial service has been announced by the late NBA star’s only child.

His daughter, Raven Butler, shared the details of the gathering on Instagram Friday with a photo of the invite that read: “Please join Rasual Butler and Lean LaBelle’s family and close friends as we celebrate their lives with a memorial service.”

It will be held on Saturday, Feb. 3 at Potter’s House, the Los Angeles Christian church where Butler and LaBelle were longtime members. The church’s Thursday night service was streamed online and dedicated in their memory.

Individual services are to be held in Butler’s hometown of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and LaBelle’s former residence of Seattle, Washington.

“Come celebrate,” Raven captioned the picture along with a red heart emoji.

Rasual Butler and Leah LaBelle in July 2015 Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Butler, 38, and LaBelle, 31, were killed in a single car crash in the early Wednesday in Studio City, California. At around 2 a.m., Butler reportedly lost control of his Range Rover, struck a parking meter and flipped before slamming into a wall. The couple was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police officers believe that Butler’s car was speeding before it lost control, according to TMZ. The Los Angeles County coroner’s department confirmed Butler’s identity to PEOPLE.

Come Celebrate❤️. A post shared by Raven Svèa☪️ (@ray.svea) on Feb 2, 2018 at 2:56pm PST

NBA athletes and celebrity fans paid tribute to Rasual, who played for the Heat, Hornets, Clippers, Bulls, Raptors, Pacers, Wizards and Spurs from 2002 to 2016.

LaBelle was a contestant on the third season of American Idol, where she came competed against Fantasia Barrino and Jennifer Hudson, placing in 12th in 2004.

Just days before his death, Butler praised his daughter and expressed his love for her in a dedication shared on Instagram.

“Her Aura, spirit, style, creativity, intellect, passion and understanding for her age is a beautiful thing to watch as a very proud father! She understands things about being solid many adults struggle with!” the father of one wrote.

“@ray.svea I Love you with every single element of human anatomy that allows me to be here in the physical as your father, friend, partner and inspiration for everything driving me to be the ultimate best version of me,” he concluded.