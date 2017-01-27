Rafael Nadal Will Battle Rival Roger Federer in the Australian Open Final (Plus the Williams Sisters Face Off!)

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal defeated Grigor Dimitrov on Friday in Melbourne to advance to the final of the Australian Open — his first major final since the 2014 French Open.

The athlete beat out his opponent 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-4, and will now take on old rival (and pal) Roger Federer.

“It’s difficult to describe the emotions,” Nadal said in his post-match interview on the court. “Grigor was playing unbelievable. It was a great match … The crowd was just amazing. Many, many thanks for that huge support. To qualify for the final like this means a lot to me. I never dreamed to be back in the final of the Australian Open … but, here I am.”

What a lovely hug at the net between @RafaelNadal and @GrigorDimitrov! See more photos: https://t.co/vL8oa5ZSna!!! (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) pic.twitter.com/4WpSkb68DJ — Rafael Nadal Fans (@RafaelNadalFC) January 27, 2017

And, of course, Venus Williams faces kid sister Serena in the much-anticipated finals match for the Australian Open title. Venus beat out her opponent, CoCo Vandeweghe, with a 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3 victory to advance to the final.

The siblings first met in a Grand Slam final in 2001 (Venus won) and they’ve since played eight major finals (Serena leads 6-2), according to ESPN.

Loving my Aussie fans, you guys keep me going. pic.twitter.com/k7RaoASCMd — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) January 18, 2017

“I know that [the final] won’t be easy. You have to control yourself, then you also have to hopefully put your opponent in a box. This opponent is your sister, and she’s super awesome,” Venus told the publication.

Serena, who calls Venus her “toughest competition,” did not watch her sister’s match against Vandeweghe, but is very much aware of the results.

“She’s my toughest opponent,” Serena Williams, who holds a 16-11 edge in their rivalry, told The New York Times. “No one has ever beaten me as much as Venus has. She has a pretty good record against me, and we have a good record against each other. I just feel like, no matter what happens, we’ve won. She’s been through a lot, and I’ve been through a lot. And to see her come back and do so well is great.”