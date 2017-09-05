Rafael Nadal on Serena Williams Getting Back to No. 1 After Birth of Daughter: ‘I Think She Can’

Rafael Nadal has zero doubts when it comes to Serena Williams‘ power on the court.

The tennis star told PEOPLE at a Cosentino cocktail event before the U.S. Open that he was confident Williams would get back to her No. 1 world ranking after welcoming her first child on Sept. 1.

“I think she can. If she keeps the motivation she’s had all these years, Serena has more than demonstrated that she’s capable of anything,” Nadal said. “Someone like that always has the possibility of getting back to the top. She’s shown that tennis is a huge part of her life and it’d be an incredible example if she can do it.”

Nadal took to Twitter to congratulate the new mom after the birth of her baby.

Congrats Serena!!! So much joy for you!!! https://t.co/u4edTrqIbB — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 1, 2017

Williams stepped back from competing this year after winning the 2017 Australian Open in January, and Nadal knows about getting back to the top after his recent return to No. 1 ahead of the U.S. Open. Nadal was last the top ranked player in the world in July 2014 before he was plagued by injuries.

“It’s a nice feeling. Getting back to No. 1 after so many years and everything that’s happened means a lot,” Nadal admitted. “I’m happy about it, the year has been really positive and I hope to finish it the best way possible.”

RELATED: Serena Williams Welcomes First Child — a Daughter!

The athlete celebrated the occasion at the Cosentino cocktail hour for the brand’s fall collection. Nadal partnered up with the brand to build his Rafa Nadal Academy, where aspiring players can learn how to play like the king of clay.