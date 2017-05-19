Pucker Up? Lindsey Vonn Shares Funny Kiss with New Boyfriend Kenan Smith

What a kiss!

Champion skier Lindsey Vonn attended Thursday’s Pirates of the Caribbean premiere in Hollywood with her new boyfriend, former NFL offensive assistant coach Kenan Smith.

But when the athlete attempted to give her boo a peck — something went awry.

Did she miss? Was he not ready?

We’re not sure what went down, but the pictures came out looking pretty awkward.

Luckily, Vonn recovered from the mishap by giving Smith a smooch on the cheek.

And his silly eye-roll reaction was pretty adorable.

Vonn confirmed her relationship with Smith in November, writing on Instagram: “Tomorrow is thanksgiving so before my family gets here I want to take the time and give thanks. Even though I’m injured, again🙄, I have so much to be thankful for; incredible friends, an amazing boyfriend, my family and a lot of loyal supporters…”

Vonn previously was in a longterm relationship with golfer Tiger Woods, but the pair split in May 2015.

Speaking of the three-year romance, Vonn previously said, “I loved him so much, and I still do. And it just didn’t work, you know?”

The athlete, 32, was also previously married to her coach Thomas Vonn. They divorced in 2011.