Pro Golfer Billy Horschel Says His Wife, Battling Alcoholism, Is Still on a ‘Long Journey’

Billy Horschel took home $1.35 million on Sunday in his first tournament win in 3 years, but the golfer is proud for a very different reason.

On Monday, the 30-year-old golfer’s wife Brittany posted an emotional tribute to her husband, thanking him for his support as she battles with an alcohol addiction.

“I am an alcoholic,” she wrote, saying that her revelation “saved my life and my marriage … This weekend marked one year sober for me, but also marked a hard fought year for Billy. He deserved to soak in the glory of his win yesterday, throw his feet up and just let out a long, deep breath.”

“She’s a strong woman,” Billy told USA Today Sports of his wife. “She has overcome a lot and there is still a long journey ahead and a journey that will never end. But she’s very strong and she’s on the right path.

“I’m really, really proud of her.”

i would like to share why yesterday's win had some extra emotions for my hubby, @BillyHo_Golf xo pic.twitter.com/2yDyhm8kRR — brittany horschel (@britt_horschel) May 22, 2017

At a press conference after his AT&T Byron Nelson Classic win, Billy alluded to certain “challenges in the past month.”

“I’m not able to talk about it right now,” he told reporters on Sunday, after breaking down in tears according to BBC.

My 3 lovely ladies! I'm one lucky guy! @britt_horschel #Skylar #Colbie A post shared by Billy Horschel (@billyho_golf) on May 3, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

In her post, Brittany says she spent the end of May through July last year at a South Florida treatment center to “win” against her disease.

“During that time, Billy had to take on the 100 percent responsibility of taking care of our then 1 1/2 year old daughter, moving us into our new home, competing on tour and God only knows what else,” she writes. “He silently battled through, with support from family and close friends, a very sad, scary and trying time.

“This weekend marked one year sober for me, but also marked a very hard fought year for Billy.”

Brittany added: “He deserves to soak in the glory of his win yesterday, throw his feet up and just let out a long, deep breath. Billy, you are my rock and the living testament of unconditional love. I am so blessed that God chose you to be my husband and father of our children. Those who know Billy will understand when I say, thank you for just being YOU. That will always be more than enough.”