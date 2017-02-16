Orlando Shooting Survivor Shares a Message of Universal Love in Pro Bowl Kiss Cam Video

Love comes in many different shapes and forms – and the NFL is helping to show that.

In a new Ad Council video released in honor of Valentine’s Day, couples of various races, genders, ages, disabilities and religions shared smooches on the 2017 Pro Bowl kiss cam.

The video starts with the text, “Kiss Cams have been a part of sports culture for years. At the 2017 NFL Pro Bowl in Orlando they became a part of something bigger.”

As the camera swept the arena in January, the heart outline on the big screen stopped at a man and a woman. The man turned to the gentleman seated on his other side, however, and kissed him – to the audience’s smiles and delight. Other couples featured on the cam included an elderly black couple, a couple of mixed race and two young female friends.

One woman wearing an ‘Orlando Survivor’ shirt – referencing the 2016 mass shooting at Pulse nightclub – closed the clip with a passionate kiss with her female partner.

Later, the featured couples were interviewed, with one woman saying, “Love is not about who you are and not what you are.”

According to the Ad Council’s description of the video, the clip is part of the Love Has No Labels movement to “open our eyes to unconscious bias.”

“While the vast majority of Americans consider themselves unprejudiced, many of us unintentionally make snap judgments about people based on what we see – whether it’s race, age, gender, religion, sexuality, or disability,” the description said. “By becoming aware of our own biases, we can work to end bias in ourselves, our families, our friends, and our communities.”