President Obama Pardons Baseball Hall of Famer Willie McCovey for Tax Evasion

Baseball star Willie McCovey was among one of the 273 commutations and pardons issued by President Obama on Tuesday.

The president forgave the San Francisco Giants Hall of Famer’s 1995 conviction on tax evasion charges. He was sentenced in June 1996 to two years of probation.

According to a press release issued by the The White House, McCovey willfully made and subscribed a false federal income tax return in New York.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to President Obama not only for this kind gesture on my behalf, but also for his tireless service to all Americans. He will be deeply missed and I wish him all the best in the future,” he said in a statement issued through the Giants, Fox News reports.

The 75-year-old six-time All-Star first baseman — who is now a senior advisor to the Giants — admitted at the time that he failed to report $41,800 in income in 1989, and $69,800 in income received between 1988 and 1990, according to the news outlet.

McCovey spent 19 of his 22 seasons with the Giants and also played for the Oakland Athletics and the San Diego Padres.