Can You Handle This Polish Cycler’s Veiny Tour de France Legs?

There’s still four stages to go in the 2017 Tour de France, but Polish cyclist Pawel Polijanski’s legs look like they’ve about had it.

Polijanski shared a photo of his veiny and sunburnt limbs on Instagram after completing Tuesday’s stage 16 of the annual French cycling race, writing, “After sixteen stages I think my legs look little tired.”

The athlete’s on-the-nose comment and accompanying image quickly went viral.

According to Cycling Weekly, Polijanski’s prominent veins are caused by the exertion cyclists put on their vascular system when they race for several hours a day.

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old – who rides as part of the German team Bora-Hansgrohe – placed 66th among the 174 racers. Ahead of the 17th stage on Wednesday, Polijanski was in 75th place overall.

The 2017 tour kicked off at the start of July and ends on Sunday.

Racers cover a 3,540-kilometer route, which features all five of France’s prominent mountain ranges, including the famous Alps.