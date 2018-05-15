MLB Pitcher Jameson Taillon Jokingly Says He'd Let Teammates Pee on His Finger to Heal Wound

Jameson Taillon would do anything to stay on the mound.

The Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher was pulled from his last start against the San Francisco Giants on Friday after three innings due to a cut on his middle finger, ESPN reports. According to Deadspin, Taillon, 26, was bleeding so badly on the ball that he was forced to leave.

After the game, he told TribLIVE that he is determined to make his next start, noting that friends and fans have suggested a pretty peculiar remedy for the cut: peeing on his finger.

“I said if it helps, I’ll put a sign-up sheet and everyone can come and pee. I don’t care. I just want it to go away,” he told the site on Sunday.

The practice isn’t new in the baseball world, though. Former Chicago Cubs outfielder Moises Alou and former New York Yankees catcher Jorge Posada have said they tried the treatment to toughen their skin, ESPN reports.

In 2016, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill also reportedly said that he peed on his hand in an attempt to heal blisters.

Gotta clarify this whole pee on hand thing. People offer up their remedy opinions.. I jokingly said if peeing on it gets me on the field where I belong, I’ll put up a signup sheet. Not my thing, promise! — Jameson Taillon (@JTaillon19) May 14, 2018

But for real.. does it work? Asking for a friend. — Jameson Taillon (@JTaillon19) May 14, 2018

Despite the precedents, Taillon rushed to Twitter on Monday to clarify his statements.

“Gotta clarify this whole pee on hand thing,” he began in the tweet. “People offer up their remedy opinions.. I jokingly said if peeing on it gets me on the field where I belong, I’ll put up a signup sheet. Not my thing, promise!”

He added in a follow-up post: “But for real.. does it work? Asking for a friend.”