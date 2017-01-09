Perfect 10 Couple! Aly Raisman Brings NFL Boyfriend Colton Underwood to the Golden Globes

From the gym to the red carpet!

Aly Raisman and her boyfriend, NFL tight end Colton Underwood, took their under-the-radar romance onto the world stage at the Golden Globe Awards Sunday night.

The 22-year-old gymnast traded in her leotard for a stunning coral off-the-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit. The brunette beauty wore her hair loose, but her dangling gold earrings peeked out with her locks tucked behind one ear. Underwood, 24, choose a blue tuxedo with a bow tie for the date night.

Raisman’s Final Five teammates Simone Biles and Madison Kocian were also in attendance.

Watch PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Sunday night and streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

Although the couple have been secretly dating since the summer, they only made their red carpet debut in December at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony in Brooklyn.

Want to win a trip to L.A.? Enter now for your chance to be at the Oscars® Red Carpet

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2016 Golden Globe Awards coverage and complete winners list !

Related Video: Aly Raisman Reveals She’s Been Secretly Dating Colton Underwood Since the VMAs

The gymnast previously told PEOPLE that the couple “kept it quiet for a while,” but they have been dating since the VMAs in August after Underwood asked Raisman out over social media — and she accepted.

“We happened to both be in Denver at the same time,” she says. “I was there for less than 12 hours, he was flying in for just a few days. It just ended up working perfectly.”

The couple looked “really happy together” inside the ceremony, a source told PEOPLE at the time. “He had his arm around her throughout the dinner and they laughed a lot.”