Embattled Penn State Women’s Gymnastics Coach Fired Following Emotional Abuse Accusations

A Penn State University women’s gymnastics coach has been fired, school officials announced — months after he and his wife were accused of bodyshaming and emotionally abusing the athletes, school officials announced on Thursday.

The media storm surrounding now-former coach Jeff Thompson and his former-associate head coach wife Rachelle appeared to die down in the months since several former NCAA athletes who trained under the couple spoke out about the abuse. But officials abruptly fired Thompson, according to a recent statement.

“Assistant coaches Kera Molinaro and Josh Nilson will serve as interim co-head coaches for the remainder of the season,” officials announced in the statement, noting that Thompson’s termination is “effective immediately.” “A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”

Penn State officials declined a request for comment from PEOPLE.

The termination comes months after Rachelle resigned from her position at the school as the scandal garnered attention — she announced her resignation in a May 2016 email obtained by PEOPLE.

Last year, the couple found themselves under internal investigation by PSU for alleged verbal and emotional abuse after a slew of former athletes – from both PSU and Auburn University, where the two previously coached – spoke out about what they called unfair and abusive tactics employed by the Thompsons.

Former Penn State gymnast Shealyn Farley previously told PEOPLE that Rachelle criticized the gymnasts’ bodies and once ridiculed the girls after they returned from Thanksgiving break, saying, ‘Wow, you guys look like you ate your way through break.’ Farley said she considered committing suicide as a result of the alleged abuse by the coaches.

The story first broke in Penn State’s independent student newspaper, The Daily Collegian, in April. The couple had been coaching at the school since 2010.

A full review of the gymnastics program by PSU’s Office of Ethics & Compliance in December and January found no evidence of abuse.

As the Thompsons faced scrutiny, a group of former gymnasts from both PSU and Auburn spoke out in favor of the coaches, with one calling them “loving and caring.”

“I love the days that I had at Auburn with Jeff and Rachelle in the gym every day. Did they push me? Yes. But did I become a better person and a better gymnast and a better all-around individual because of them? 100 percent,” Mary Nell Albright previously told PEOPLE.

News of Thompson’s firing comes as a former USA Gymnastics doctor, Dr. Larry Nassar, faces a slew of abuse charges after dozens of former patients accused him of sexual assault.