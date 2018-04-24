Beloved Penn State Fan with Down Syndrome Scores 22-Yard Touchdown: 'She Felt Her Moment'

Penn State football fans gathered to watch the annual Blue-White Game on Saturday and noticed a new face on the field: 25-year-old Brooke Fisher.

The Bald Eagle, Pennsylvania, woman gathered in a huddle with the White team during the annual exhibition game at Beaver Stadium before running 22 yards and scoring a touchdown during a fan contest between the first and second quarters, the Centre Daily Times reports.

“A lot of people said they thought [the players] were getting ready to do a new play, then before they knew it Brooke was running down the field!” Fisher’s mother, Margie, tells PEOPLE. Video footage of the play showed Fisher spiking the football and breaking into a dance after the touchdown.

Courtesy Margie Fisher

“At that moment, she realized she was being celebrated. It was a moment to really enjoy, the [Nittany] Lion was there hugging her! There was about 71,000 people there cheering. She embraces the applause … she felt her moment.”

Fisher has long been a Penn State football fan, and even leads a presentation about Down syndrome at the school. She has sang the national anthem at other university sporting events, and Penn State football coach James Franklin often invites her to the popular games.

So,when P. J. Mullen, the team’s community relations director, approached Fisher and her mother about the stunt two weeks before the scrimmage, the beloved Penn State fan was immediately on board.

“She said, ‘Oh yeah! I’ll do that, mom,’ ” Margie recalls, adding that Fisher knows a thing or two about playing football. “She knows the routine of running, passing and touchdowns. We’ve been to numerous games; Brooke definitely understood the concept.”

In the days since her shining moment, Fisher has watched footage of the play several times, Margie tells PEOPLE.

“Brooke moves on after things pretty smoothly, whether it’s a good thing or a bad thing. But seeing the video — she’s watched it several times and gets the biggest grin on her face,” her mom says. “I’m so glad we have that to hold on to because it was just so much fun. It’s not something I want her to move on from.”