Patriots Player Writes Moving Letter to Barack Obama After Visiting with Trump at the White House

President Donald Trump honored the New England Patriots at the White House Wednesday for their historic Super Bowl win, and third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett came armed with an open letter for former president Barack Obama, which he shared along with a photo of himself at the White House.

He began, “Dear Big O, I am writing you this letter to say thank you. I want to thank you for what you have done for this country – outside of politics. Honestly, I don’t know enough about politics to judge what was good or bad, but I want you to know that when you said ‘Yes We Can’ – a young man dreaming a dream from rough circumstances in Florida heard you.”

Brissett spoke about the inspiration Obama provided him as a young boy.

“As I prepare for the honor of visiting the White House, I will be there as a Super Bowl Champion – and I will think of you, mainly because the White House is a different, and better place because you lived there,” Brissett wrote in his letter, which he also shared on Instagram. “I was a kid that came from nothing and I am living out one of the greatest dreams of my life. I am just grateful for the opportunity to walk on the same steps as you did, and to have a platform to inspire and I hope to leave my mark on history the way you did.”

Defensive tackle Alan Branch did not pay President Trump a visit. Speaking to CNN, he said he skipped the trip because of the “disgusting” way that Trump talks about women. “I have no interest in going and shaking his hand,” Branch explained. “I’ve gotta [be able to] go back home and look my daughters in the eye.”

The visit also fell on the same day former Patriots player Aaron Hernandez, 27, was found dead inside his Massachusetts prison cell. An autopsy confirmed initial reports that the former tight end committed suicide.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, his fiancée’s sister’s boyfriend. He was not eligible for parole. Hernandez had planned to appeal that conviction.