Patriots Player Martellus Bennett Says He’ll Skip Any White House Super Bowl Celebration Because of President Trump

The New England Patriots will be at least one player short when they visit the White House as the latest Super Bowl champions.

Shortly after the Patriots beat out the Atlanta Falcons 34-28, tight end Martellus Bennett vowed to skip the traditional trip to 1600 Pennsylvania due to his opposition to Donald Trump, according to USA Today.

“I’m not gonna go,” Bennett, 29, told reporters after Sunday’s win. “It is what it is. People know how I feel about it. Just follow me on Twitter.”

The NFL star has been vocal about his anti-Trump stance on the social media app. On Election Day, he declared his support for Hillary Clinton, tweeting, “I’m with her.” Months earlier, in a tweet, Bennett compared Trump to Harry Potter villain Voldemort.

Bennett said he and his fellow Patriot players keep political talk out of the locker room.

“You just don’t bring that to work,” he told reporters. “We all have our beliefs. We accept people for who they are.”

Bennett added that he’s currently focused the team’s win – and Sunday’s game was a surprising one. The Patriots went into overtime after a rocky start — the Falcons led the Patriots 21-3 at halftime – before securing their fifth Super Bowl championship.

Super Bowl Marty!! — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 6, 2017

Many have called the win the biggest comeback in the game’s history.

Bennett shared his excitement on Twitter after the win, writing, “I’m a muthaf—— Super Bowl Champion.”