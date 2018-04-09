Inside Masters Champion Patrick Reed's Estranged Relationship with His Family

On Sunday, 27-year-old Patrick Reed beat out fellow golf superstars Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler to win his first Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

As Reed cemented the biggest win of his career, he was joined by his wife and brother-in-law (who doubles as his caddy), while Reed’s parents and sister—who live just down the street from the course—were nowhere to be found.

The rift between Reed and his family dates back to 2012, when Reed married Justine Karain at 22 years old. According to a Golf report, Reed’s parents, Bill and Jeannette, believed their son was too young to marry. When they approached him about their concerns, Reed proceeded to cut off all communication with them leading up to his wedding.

Since then, there doesn’t seem to have been any direct contact with the family and the new Masters champion.

Two years after Reed’s wedding, Bill and Jeannette, along with their daughter, Hannah, attempted to attend the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 after they were given tickets by a friend. But as Reed made it to the 18th hole, his wife reportedly asked police to confiscate the family’s badges and remove the family from the event, according to Golf.

The divide between the family then spilled out onto social media in 2016, when Justine wrote a post that called her husband’s parents “sick people” for allegedly causing him abuse when he was a child.

“They are sick people and need help. Time will tell all. And people are starting to wake-up and realize what kind of people his parents really are,” Justine posted on Facebook, according to a screenshot obtained by the Sun. “You all should pick up the book: Breaking the Bonds of Adult Child Abuse. Yes, there are actual books on people like this, I am an RN and they are textbook cases.”

In response, Reed’s sister, Hannah, responded back with her own Facebook post that defended Bill and Jeannette and denied any abuse claims. She then attacked her brother for becoming a “horrible stranger” since ceasing contact with the family.

“I have sat back and watched the numerous and disgusting accusation his wife, mother-in-law and everyone now associated as his family have made. Patrick is not the same person he used to be,” Hannah wrote, according to Golf. “This is not a brother anymore, but a selfish, horrible stranger and it’s heartbreaking… It is devastating seeing my parents hurt and suffer from what is being posted about them.”

In his report, Golf reporter Alan Shipnuck noted that despite their estrangement with Reed, the family still displays memorabilia around their home from his golfing career, such as crystal trophies, photographs and commemorative golf bags. Reed’s mother also routinely voices her support from him on social media.

Leading up to Sunday’s tournament, Jeannette praised Reed on Facebook, posting a childhood picture of him holding a golf club with the caption, “Let’s do this Baby! GO PATRICK!”

As Reed—a father of two—advanced through the Masters, Jeannette posted a photo of Reed with another emotional caption.

“My boy…the way I remember him, very fondly, now he’s in the lead of the Masters, someone pinch me!” she wrote. “My Dad’s in heaven having a Manhattan getting ready to enjoy an afternoon of watching his Grandson play golf…GO PATTY!”

Reed’s father, Bill, told ESPN that when his son sealed his historic win, the family celebrated together at their home, just three miles away.

“As we were all hugging as a family,” Bill told the news outlet, “we said, ‘This is for Patrick too. We are all hugging him too.'”

In their happiness, Bill told ESPN they even thought about going to the tournament to celebrate, but they couldn’t find any badges.

“As parents, you want the best for your children no matter what they are doing,” Bill said, adding that he”desperately” wants the estrangement with his son to end. “You want them to succeed at the highest level, especially in Patrick’s case because he’s always been a tireless worker. I have goosebumps just talking about it.”

But when asked about the absence of his family after winning the Masters, Reed simply brushed the question off, saying, “I’m just out here to play golf and try to win golf tournaments.”