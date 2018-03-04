Lindsey Vonn Thinks the Oscars Are Scarier Than the Olympics: 'I'm Out of My Comfort Zone!'

Lindsey Vonn traded her ski boots for high heels at the Oscars.

The Olympic skier, who recently arrived back in the U.S. after winning the bronze medal in the downhill event in PyeongChang, confessed that attending the Academy Awards was actually more intimidating for her than competing on a global stage.

“I’m out of my comfort zone,” she said during an interview on the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live pre-show from the awards show’s red carpet. “The Oscars are such a big deal. I’m trying to soak it all in and not mess it up.”

Lindsey Vonn Steve Granitz/WireImage

Vonn added, “Going fast is easy. Here, anything could happen.”

The 33-year-old athlete wore an intricate black gown with fringe neckline and tulle bottom.

Figure skaters Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu, who also took home bronze medals for Team USA in the team skating event, also attended the biggest night in film.

Hitting the Oscars comes before Vonn heads out to Sweden for another race later this month.

“I’m going to go back to L.A. and be home with my sister for a little bit and enjoy some downtime, and then I have one more race at World Cup finals in Sweden,” she told PEOPLE in South Korea about her plans after the Olympics. “I’ll have about two weeks off, so it’ll be nice.”

Vonn, who is currently unattached, took sister Karin Kildow as her Oscars date Sunday — and hinted at the Olympics that they are open to whatever happens at the iconic awards show.

“We’re both single, so you never know,” she said in Pyeongchang. “Anything can happen at the Oscars, I guess. I’ve never been!”

The 2018 Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.