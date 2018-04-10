Oscar Pistorius' Plea to Reduce Prison Sentence for Murdering Girlfriend Denied by Court

Former Olympic and Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius, who has been in jail since 2013 for the killing of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, lost his appeal to have his 15-year sentence reduced by South Africa’s highest court, according to multiple reports.

“This is the end of the road,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku told AFP. “There are no other legal options available.”

The March 28 ruling is the latest twist in the lengthy legal battle waged by Pistorius, 31, who was the first double amputee to compete in the Olympics and was known worldwide as “the blade runner.”

The high court’s ruling, which was released on April 9, stated that Pistorius’ “application for leave to appeal should be dismissed as it does not engage this court’s jurisdiction,” according to the Johannesburg-based news outlet The Citizen.

Kim Ludbrook - Pool /Getty

An attorney for Steenkamp’s family told AFP that Reeva’s parents “always had faith in the justice system,” adding that “June and Barry have been focussing their time and energy in the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation which was established in her memory.”

The one-time sports icon was arrested shortly after Valentine’s Day in 2013 after he fatally shot Steenkamp, a 29-year-old model who earned a law degree in 2005, by firing four bullets through the locked door of a bathroom in his house.

He later claimed that he believed an intruder had broken into his home and he was so fearful that he walked on his stumps toward the bathroom, after grabbing his gun, and discharged four shots into the door.

Oscar Pistorius and Reeva Steenkamp in 2012 Waldo Swiegers/Heat Magazine/Gallo Images/Getty

Oscar Pistorius and Reeva Steenkamp in 2012

The case instantly made headlines around the world. Pistorius was initially found guilty of culpable homicide and sentenced to six years in prison.

Prosecutors later argued that the sentence was too lenient, and last November, a South African appeals court more than doubled his prison term to 15 years.

It’s unknown when Pistorius, who is currently incarcerated at a Pretoria prison for inmates with disabilities, will be eligible for parole.