America's Favorite Figure Skaters: Where Are They Now?

SASHA COHEN: NOW

Cohen did some soul-searching and experimenting (including acting forays on shows like CSI:NY) before completing a degree in political science at Columbia University in 2016 and taking a job with Morgan Stanley, where she studies disruptive trends in investment markets.

"I'm most happy when I feel deeply engaged in the work I'm doing," said Cohen, now 33. As a skater she knows something about shaking things up. An elegant stylist (her coach once said she was incapable of putting her body into an ugly position), she has a contortionist's talent for squeezing into shapes "you wouldn't wish on a squid," as sportswriter E.M. Swift once put it.

Cohen was the face of a wave of "baby ballerinas" in skating, her petite frame and flexibility making its mark on the sport. But twice her Olympic hopes were crushed by tumbles. All cried out after she had to settle for silver in Turin in 2006, she adopted a Zen-like philosophy. "Ice," she told reporters, "is slippery."