Olympic Hopeful Figure Skaters Show You How to End a 'Perfect Performance' in 5 Steps

The very best figure skating can seem almost impossible — so fast and so graceful — but even award-winning routines are just made up of a series of smaller actions, one after the other.

As proof, look no further than the short video above, where Olympians and Olympic hopefuls break down how to end one of their performances (or programs) in five steps.

Among the participants are Evan Bates and Madison Chock, Jason Brown, Karen Chen, Nathan Chen, Alexa and Chris Knierim, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, Mirai Nagasu, Adam Rippon, Alex and Maia Shibutani and Ashley Wagner.

Common tips include kicks and spins — so much spinning, some of it “super fast” — plus passionate looks and fond embraces and, in the words of Wagner, “drama, drama, drama, face, face, face.”

Most succinct is Rippon with this reminder about finishing the “perfect performance”: “No matter what, sell it.”

This weekend, Team USA announced the men and women who will compete in figure skating at the Winter Games next month, in South Korea. Karen and Nathan Chen, Alexa and Chris Knierim, Nagasu and Rippon were among those selected.

The 2018 Winter Olympics will air live, starting Feb. 8. To learn more, visit teamusa.org.