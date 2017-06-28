Sports
All the Details from Olympian Julia Mancuso’s (Two!) Stunning Weddings
The star shares beautiful photos from her weddings in Squaw Valley and Fiji exclusively with PEOPLE
Posted on
More
Inside Scarlett Johansson's Romance with Lawyer Kevin Yorn: 'There's Always Been an Attraction There'
1 of 8
WEDDING GOLD
American World Cup alpine ski racer and Olympic gold medalist Julia Mancuso is a married woman! The 33-year-old athlete -- who's currently training to compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics -- had two weddings with husband Dylan Fish.
2 of 8
SWEET SUPPORT
The couple wed on the beach at the Tavarua Island Resort in Fiji on June 21 under an archway made out of driftwood found around the island.
3 of 8
STUNNING IN WHITE
The Olympian wore a beautiful wedding gown by Pronovias for her big day.
4 of 8
MEANT TO BE
"The mountains and the ocean mean so much to us so we wanted to celebrate our love with our families and show them our special home at Tavarua Island Resort where Dylan has been working as the GM since 2003 as well as Squaw Valley, my home that I love and grew up in," Mancuso -- who met her husband while vacationing in Fiji -- tells PEOPLE exclusively.
5 of 8
SWEET SUPPORT
Pro surfer Connor Coffin played the guitar as Mancuso walked down the aisle in front of 100 guests that included several of Mancuso's U.S. teammates, Kelly Slater, Olympic god medalist Torah Bright, big wave champions Billy Kemper and Paige Alms and British ski champion Chemmy Alcott.
6 of 8
PLAYFUL PAIR
The couple first tied the knot on December 29, 2016 in her hometown of Squaw Valley.
7 of 8
WINTER WONDERLAND
Living in Hawaii during her off-season, Mancuso will be the first female athlete to go to five Olympic games.
8 of 8
SEALED WITH A KISS
To learn more about Mancuso, visit teamusa.org. The Winter Olympics kick off on Feb. 8.
See Also
More
Inside Scarlett Johansson's Romance with Lawyer Kevin Yorn: 'There's Always Been an Attraction There'
More
Honeymoon in Paradise! New Bride Tara Lipinski Shows Off Her Slim Figure in the Maldives
‘It Was a Fairytale’: All the Exclusive Details on Tara Lipinski’s Ultra-Chic Southern Wedding
USA Gymnastics Issues Apology to Sexual Assault Survivors
La La Anthony Says She and Ex Carmelo Are Not Getting Divorced 'Right Now'