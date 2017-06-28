Sports

All the Details from Olympian Julia Mancuso’s (Two!) Stunning Weddings

The star shares beautiful photos from her weddings in Squaw Valley and Fiji exclusively with PEOPLE

By @chiumelo

Posted on

More

1 of 8

Lauren Ross

WEDDING GOLD

American World Cup alpine ski racer and Olympic gold medalist Julia Mancuso is a married woman! The 33-year-old athlete -- who's currently training to compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics -- had two weddings with husband Dylan Fish.

2 of 8

Lauren Ross

SWEET SUPPORT

The couple wed on the beach at the Tavarua Island Resort in Fiji on June 21 under an archway made out of driftwood found around the island.

3 of 8

Lauren Ross

STUNNING IN WHITE

The Olympian wore a beautiful wedding gown by Pronovias for her big day.

4 of 8

Lauren Ross

MEANT TO BE

"The mountains and the ocean mean so much to us so we wanted to celebrate our love with our families and show them our special home at Tavarua Island Resort where Dylan has been working as the GM since 2003 as well as Squaw Valley, my home that I love and grew up in," Mancuso -- who met her husband while vacationing in Fiji -- tells PEOPLE exclusively.

5 of 8

Lauren Ross

SWEET SUPPORT

Pro surfer Connor Coffin played the guitar as Mancuso walked down the aisle in front of 100 guests that included several of Mancuso's U.S. teammates, Kelly Slater, Olympic god medalist Torah Bright, big wave champions Billy Kemper and Paige Alms and British ski champion Chemmy Alcott.

6 of 8

Lauren Ross

PLAYFUL PAIR

The couple first tied the knot on December 29, 2016 in her hometown of Squaw Valley.

7 of 8

Lauren Ross

WINTER WONDERLAND

Living in Hawaii during her off-season, Mancuso will be the first female athlete to go to five Olympic games. 

8 of 8

Lauren Ross

SEALED WITH A KISS

To learn more about Mancuso, visit teamusa.org. The Winter Olympics kick off on Feb. 8.

See Also

More

More