Olympian Germaine Mason Dead at 34 After Motorcycle Crash During Ride with Usain Bolt: Report

British Olympic high jump silver medalist Germaine Mason has been killed in a Jamaica motorcycle accident, according to reports.

Mason, a Jamaican-born athlete who represented Great Britain in 2006 and won silver at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, was at the helm of a bike convoy on the Palisadoes main road in Kingston, when he lost control of his bike, reports The Guardian. He was reportedly riding with numerous high-profile international athletes including eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, 100-meter silver medalist Michael Frater and retired Jamaican footballer Ricardo Gardner.

The Jamaica Constabulary wrote on Twitter: “Germaine Mason, 34, Jamaican-born athlete and former national high jumper, died in a motorcycle crash this morning.”

And Jamaica prime minister Andrew Holmes Tweeted out his sincerities: “Our sincere condolences to the entire sporting fraternity.”

Mason nabbed bronze for Jamaica in 2003 at the world indoor championships. He was later eligible to represent Britain because his father was born in London, and he switched teams two years before the Beijing Olympics, reports BBC.

Numerous athletes have expressed their condolences on social media.

Heart goes out to friends and family of Germaine Mason on this sad day..

Mason is Jamaica’s national record holder in the high jump event.