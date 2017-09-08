‘Come Get Your Beds!’ Odell Beckham Jr. Surprises His Team with Mattresses

Odell Beckham Jr. is giving his teammates a little relief in the middle of a busy preseason.

On Thursday, the NFL star surprised his Giants coaches and teammates with Casper mattresses and pillows at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The athlete — who tells PEOPLE “sleep is a really important part of my training” — was overheard shouting “Come get your beds!” to his teammates, including Jason Paul Pierre, Janoris Jenkins and Landon Collins.

Beckham Jr. is currently listed as “questionable” in the Giants’ injury report for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys and told the Daily News he is feeling “a lot better” but has a “long evening of rehab” ahead.

The star injured his left ankle during a preseason game in late August.